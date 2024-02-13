Kriti Sanon's Backless Shimmery Dress In New Song From Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Serves Date Night Style Goals For Valentine's Day

Kriti Sanon's Backless Dress Serves Date Night Goals For Valentine's Day

Kriti Sanon is currently wooing fans with her acting prowess in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. While we were still trying to get over the film's blockbuster songs, the makers have just teased yet another track Gallan, which will be released today. Kriti has once again impressed us with her striking fashion as she dons a shimmery figure-hugging outfit. Well, each of the songs from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has checked all the right fashion boxes and Gallan seems to be raising the bar quite high. The outfit featured an overall sequin work, making Kriti shine bright like a diamond. The backless dress came with a plunging cowl neckline that flew down to a firm fitted bodice. While the sleeves added an extra edge, the cowl-style backless cut with noodle strings brought in the oomph detailing. Kriti completed her look with equally studded gleaming dangles.

Just a few days back, the makers unveiled the title track of the film and Kriti looked simply gorgeous. The actress slipped into a heavily embellished mini dress. The all-black number carried overall multi-colour beads and silver pearls, which were put together in the form of tassels. The crisscrossed plunging V-neckline was attached to straps. The massive cut-out detailing on the midriff region added the risque element. She teamed it all with classic black knee-length velvet pointy boots on top of fishnet stockings.

Akhiyaan Gulaab was a lesson on chic and breezy beach looks. For her first look, Kriti Sanon wore a fringe bikini top that she paired with denim shorts. Yet again she rested her faith in dewy glam. Kriti completed her uber-cool look with open tresses and minimal accessories. In the next look, the actress carried a neutral look by picking an olive green loose-fit crop top that she styled with an embellished high-waist mini skirt. Kriti left her tresses open and styled it in gorgeous beach waves.

Kriti Sanon is truly raising the bar high with her on-screen fashion choices