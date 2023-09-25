In An Ivory Sherwani, Raghav Chadha Was An Elegant Match For His Bride Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha Was Elegance Personified In An Ivory Sherwani For His Wedding

2023 seems to be a year of celebrity weddings and Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding is the latest one to add to the dreamy files of celebrity nuptials. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur in an intimate Indian wedding. Their dreamy and ethereal wedding pictures are truly wholesome. With utmost love, the couple complemented each other in surreal white and champagne outfits. While Parineeti looked breathtaking, Raghav too took a minimal route. Doused with elegance in what is almost certainly a Pawan Sachdeva creation, Raghav's personal style was reflected strongly in his wedding look. He gave a nod to pristine whites for his special day in a stunning sherwani that featured a clean gold tone detailing which perfectly matched Parineeti's look. A closer look revealed his choice for a multi-layered long pearl necklace that paired stylishly with the look. A timeless classic modern touch is reflected in his look with a statement watch.

Also Read: The Big Reveal: Parineeti Chopra Was A Dreamy Bride In An Ethereal Champagne Gold Lehenga

Raghav's style has often been etched with the utmost subtle factors. His choice for softer shades has always made a statement. Previously, on his engagement, he opted for an ivory sherwani that came with a soft-pink pocket square. From the shelves of designer Pawan Sachdeva, his engagement look also gave us all the style goals.

Also Read: Parineeti's Bestie, Sania Mirza, Sets The Wedding Guest Style Bar High In A Festive Floral Sharara

Raghav Chadha's white and gold wedding style is one for the stylish lookbooks.