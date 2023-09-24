Parineeti's Bestie, Sania Mirza, Sets Wedding Guest Style Bar High In A Festive Floral Sharara

Sania Mirza's colourful floral sharara set the tone for the wedding season.

B-town occasions get as grand as ever and at the moment all eyes are on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha as the couple has tied the knot in Udaipur. While it looked like an intimate one, their near and dear ones did not miss the momentous occasion. Among those was Parineet's bestie Sania Mirza who turned up to the wedding and in an 'oh-so-stylish' way. The diva came and conquered the wedding guest-style game like few others. With her sister by her side, Sania posed like a true diva as she gave us a glimpse of her ethnic fashion. Her ethnic look screamed all things vibrant and chic in a stunning floral sharara set, nailing bridesmaid fashion. The subtle glitzy details on the floral pattern made it wedding-appropriate. While Sania was all about florals, her sister, Anam aced a monochrome look in a beautiful pastel green saree with sheer borders and intricate detailing.

Ever since Sania touched down Udaipur, the tennis star has been keeping up with her fashion game and oh-so-stylishly. Her airport look was no less as she made a case for comfy casuals in a red and pink printed kurta. What really added a plush look to her overall attire was her green Soho Disco bag from Gucci. Priced at approximately ₹ 1,30,000 according to the official Gucci website, the bag truly added fabulous contrast to her travel style.

Sania Mirza's festive fashion is making a strong case for wedding style this season.