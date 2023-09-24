Sania Mirza In A Co-Ord Set With A Rs 1.30 Lakh Gucci Bag Is Already One Of Parineeti's Most Chic Wedding Guests

Sania Mirza arrives for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to wed later today in Udaipur, Rajasthan. As we wait with bated breath for the festivities to commence, celebrities from film, politics and sport are beginning to trickle in. While it'll be a few hours until we spot the couple and stars in their ethnic finery at the wedding function, some of them decided that the airport was a good enough excuse to step out in style. Tennis star Sania Mirza has arrived in Udaipur this afternoon to attend the wedding of her pal Parineeti Chopra. A look at Sania is proof that travel fashion isn't only relegated to Bollywood celebrities.

Sania Mirza arrives in Udaipur

Sania Mirza stepped out of Udaipur airport looking comfortable and stylish, even though she just got off a flight. The sportswoman wore a co-ord set of a three-quarter sleeve pink and red printed kurta which was paired with straight fitted trousers in the same print that was cropped right until the angle. It was a peppy combination of colours that brightened up the rainy outlook at the airport.

Sania Mirza in Udaipur

What added the plush feel to Sania's outfit was the Gucci bag that she slung across her body. A much-loved fashionista favourite, her green Soho Disco bag is priced at approximately Rs 1,30,000 according to the official Gucci website and lent the look a touch of contrast. More accessories came from Sania's sunglasses and slider sandals in a pistachio shade.

Sania Mirza in Udaipur

Sania Mirza has set a stylish start for the wedding guests that arrive in Udaipur already.

