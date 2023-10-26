In A Sequin Bird Bralette And Pearl Headpiece, Kareena Kapoor Plays The Flapper Princess

In A Sequin Bralette And Pearl Headpiece, Kareena Is A Flapper Princess

Kareena Kapoor may have walked down the aisle back in 2012 but even a decade later, her allure is strong enough to headline bridal collections. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta's label House Of Masaba was launched in 2009 and earlier this week, launched their novel bridal collection for the contemporary Indian bride with the Bollywood star playing an artful muse in various avatars. In the latest photo of the bridal collection, Kareena is playing the part of the "Flapper Princess" in pristine white. While paying homage to the flapper girls of the 20s, it also features Indian elements throughout. She is wearing the designer's Son Chidiya cape set which features a white sequin and pearl bralette embellished in Sitara and Moti kaam and had a sheer overlay layering it. Completing the style is a pearl-accented headpiece with trailing details falling from the band.

In a previous style from the bridal line, Kareena is seen in more traditional garb. She is wearing House Of Masaba's Ochre Neel - Kamal lehenga which features 3 shades of yellow called Surajmukhi, Sona and Khaakhi. The garment is embellished with Son-chidiya, Neel-Kamal, Haathphool and Jaali motif and in dori, sitara and moti kaam, ensuring that the star looked every bit the radiant bride.

In another portrait, Kareena is captured in a modern ensemble for post-wedding functions. She donned the Son Chidiya cropped blazer set in black which included a long sleeved blazer embellished with gold motifs and came paired with a drape skirt.

The collection titled toward traditional ethnic charm when Kareena wore a classic ivory lehenga in raw silk with golden dori kaam. With it was a dupatta with Anar Phool Motif border and a tulle trail embellished with pearls.

Kareena Kapoor sure knows how to be a stunning bridal muse.

