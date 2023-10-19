In A Neon Pink Swimsuit, Pooja Hegde Is Taking Barbiecore Fashion To The Beaches Of Maldives

In A Pink Swimsuit, Pooja Hegde Is Taking Barbiecore Fashion To Maldives

Pooja Hegde turned 33 recently and celebrated her birthday on a sunkissed vacation in the Maldives. Sharing sneak peeks of her vacation with her followers, the actress has been giving us major beach fashion goals, in one outfit after another. Her recent video in a neon pink swimsuit is already making us want to take a beach trip ourselves. Pooja wore a strappy backless neon pink swimsuit with a plunging neckline. It was a perfect example of the Barbiecore trend which all of us have been loving for a while now. Pooja had a lazy day at the beach; walking in the white sand and taking in the breeze with a stunning backdrop of tranquil waters. Her hair was left loose in natural waves and she opted for a no-makeup look on her holiday.

Pooja Hegde's free day on vacation included "fresh air therapy" which she highly recommended to her fans. No matter what she was doing, the actress kept her style meter on and running. She wore a black bralette with a pair of grey denim shorts and a pinstripe button-down shirt in black and white over it. The oversized shirt with rolled-up sleeves and a pair of black trendy sunglasses completed Pooja's beach style.

Pooja opted for yet another one-piece swimsuit on the same holiday. She picked a pastel green swimsuit and set an example of a chic beach vanity. The strapless swimsuit had a white border at the neckline. The beauty opted for a natural look with no makeup and no accessories and left her tresses open.

If Pooja Hegde's Instagram profile does not make you long to take a beach vacation, we don't know what will.

