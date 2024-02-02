In A Gorgeous Blue Lehenga Or Backless Red Dress, Janhvi Kapoor Dons It All With Elan

Janhvi Kapoor has never failed to gravitate towards the beauty of ethnic silhouettes. While her experimental style with the latest trends is a solid fashion treat, her traditional picks continue to rule hearts. After her on-stage striking fashion game at the 69th Filmfare Awards, the actress once again served ethnic elegance at its finest. She shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram and it was a fashion and beauty fiesta for her fans. In one of the pictures, she adorned a beautiful lehenga in all her fashion glory. She looked stunning as she posed in an electrifying blue lehenga. Her multicoloured embellished blouse was the perfect choice to complement her bright blue lehenga. The cherry red embroidered dupatta added a fabulously fashionable contrast to her overall fit. With traditional earrings and a maang tikka, her accessory game was too good to be missed.

You truly can't deny the magic of Janhvi Kapoor and her sartorial game. With a dose of glam, the actress has brought dazzling charm to the table. Right after witnessing her ethnic best, she served us with a date-ready look. Ahead of Valentine's Day, the actress gave us much-needed inspiration to make a statement. In a figure-grazing backless red dress, Janhvi looked breathtaking. From the floral applique details to the back flossing pattern, her red look was made to heighten the mercury.

The Instagram's 'It' girl has her beauty game on point as well. When not acing the sultry domain with top-notch glam, Janhvi prefers to keep it minimal. Her latte-inspired makeup look is perfect for those wanting to make an impact with a minimal approach. She added a spin to her look with freckles and her matte nude lip perfectly completed the look.

We couldn't miss the opening frame of Janhvi's carousel. Her bare face gave us true-blue skincare goals. The glow is indeed the result of conscious skincare and we are taking notes. She completed her look with open tresses.

Janhvi's fashion and beauty game is a solid ten.