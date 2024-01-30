Among The Galaxy Of Bollywood Stars Was Janhvi Kapoor Shining Supreme In A Glitzy Lehenga On Stage

Janhvi Kapoor is a dancing diva in the most exquisite lehengas

The 69th Filmfare Awards was an event to be remembered with a galaxy of stars and glitz. Amidst the black lady conquests and powerhouse dance moves, one diva stole our hearts – Janhvi Kapoor. Why, you ask? Well, her lehenga game truly deserves a standing ovation in the fashion arena. The actress wore a pink lehenga with an avant-garde asymmetrical hemline. The sequin magic woven into the fabric brought an extra dose of dazzle, and the icy blue borders played the perfect colour contrast. Pairing the lehenga with a cropped blouse, Janhvi sported a purple blouse adorned with silver embellishments. The short-sleeved number featured colourful lacework, with tiny ghungroos on the edges. Not one to shy away from bling, Janhvi adorned herself with dangling earrings and bangles. Her middle-parted tresses cascaded into subtle curls. A touch of pink glam sealed the deal on her look.

While Janhvi Kapoor danced in this ethnic outfit, she entered the red carpet event in a black, oh-so-sophisticated gown. The strapless number featured a fitted bodice that gracefully flared down the waistline. Intricate floral work and a sheer pattern added an extra layer of pizzazz to her look. Elevating the glamour quotient, Janhvi adorned herself with a diamond necklace that whispered luxury and elegance. Her cascading mane was left free with a middle partition. Glossy pink lips, subtle smokey eyes, and rosy cheeks brought the finishing touches to this red carpet-masterpiece.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor made waves at the Bawaal screening by wearing a silver holographic gown originally crafted by Marc Bouwer. The gown's enchanting silhouette had jaws dropping, but it was the sweetheart neckline that truly captured hearts. A subtle trail added that touch of red carpet sophistication. In a testament to the gown's allure, Janhvi opted for a jewellery-free approach, letting the dazzling ensemble take centre stage. Her open locks and on-point glam were the perfect companions to complete this fashion spectacle.

With every off-screen appearance, Janhvi Kapoor reaffirms her status as a style icon.

