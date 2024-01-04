Janhvi Kapoor Goes Makeup-Free To Weave A Traditional Vintage Dream In A Raw Mango Saree

Janhvi Goes Makeup-Free To Weave A Traditional Vintage Dream In A Saree

Janhvi Kapoor's consciously carved niche in fashion has always been high on traditional silhouettes. From her couture numbers to simple, elegant sarees, Janhvi's penchant for all things ethnic has often offered us a fashion treat. Recently, for the cover of Elle India, the actress went for a Shakuntala-core style that truly revived the vintage style scene like never before. What stood out the most was the makeup-free look to maintain the overall minimal aesthetic. For the first look, she wore a chanderi silk saree by Raw Mango that featured a beautiful printed pattern. She sealed the look with a handcrafted choker by Shachee Fine Jewellery that was set in 18k yellow gold.

As the temperature drops, we gravitate towards winter palettes, however, Janhvi is loyal towards her love for silk numbers. For another look in the Covergirl photo set, she picked a beautiful blue number that was draped flawlessly. She looked effortlessly chic in a handwoven small silk circled dot jaamdani saree by Akaaro. She ditched the blouse to reflect the aesthetic of her style. Her tresses were beautifully braided in a loose pigtail that perfectly matched her attire. Her ethnic style came with a modern spin with her Bulgari Serpenti Viper necklace, bracelet and ring.

Trust Janhvi Kapoor to serve us with a not-to-be-missed sartorial statement. Next up, she looked gorgeous in a black silk saree from Shanti Banaras. Her silk drape came with silver tiger prints all over it. She paired the look with a Bulgari necklace.

Next up, she added her signature glam to ethnic perfection in a beautiful rose-pink Rahul Mishra saree. She picked a gold water hand-embroidered 3D embellished sheer saree. The Bulgari necklace and bracelet in pink gold and diamonds perfectly completed her look.

