Taapsee Pannu's Yellow Saree Easily Ditched A Sunny Swimsuit For A Dip In The Pool

Taapsee Pannu Easily Ditched A Swimsuit For A Yellow Saree In The Pool

When Taapsee Pannu wears a saree, you can imagine it to take any shape and form. For some respite from the summer heat, the actress decided to cool off by the pool at Leela Palace, Udaipur and she did so quite fashionably. During the waterside photoshoot, Taapsee draped herself in a vivid yellow saree, looking as bright as the sun. Submerged in the pool, we got a little glimpse of the Dunki star's OOTD. Only her soaking-wet pallu was seen floating in the waters. In terms of makeup, Taapsee took the bronzed route. On a matte base, she dusted her cheeks with a subtle blush and dabbed a generous quantity of contour. Brownish-nude lips coupled with a stroke of black eyeliner, mascara-laden wispy lashes, and well-brushed fluffy brows rounded off her beauty strokes. Her drenched tresses were left open in slick waves. She gave up on wearing any accessories for the shoot.

Also Read: You're Sure To Go Head Over Heels About Taapsee Pannu's Latest Aerial Yoga Workout

Taapsee Pannu can make us fall in love with her saree-torial diaries. On another page of her Udaipur album, the actress leaned on a dark red six-yard wonder. The thinly draped pallu ran across her shoulders falling dramatically behind her back. Golden piping added a pop of colour to Taapsee's red-like-a-rose avatar. The outfit was simple no doubt, but its elegance was worth swooning over. A nosering was the diva's sole accessory, underlining her love for minimalism. Subtle makeup framed her face beautifully and her messy curls cascaded down in length gloriously.

At the teaser launch event of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu wove a vintage dream in a handmade saree from Shilpsutra. The ethnic spectacle came in a pristine white shade with red piping and beautiful rose patterns everywhere. A sleeveless red blouse enhanced her allure further. Golden accessories comprising a dainty bangle, statement rings, stud earrings, and waist jewellery suited the soft aesthetics. With Taapsee's natural radiance illuminating her face, only a bright red lipstick shade was needed to elevate her prettiness. Roses tucked into her open brunette tresses sealed her graceful avatar.

Taapsee Pannu is surely making heads turn with her saree outings.

Also Read: Summer Days Are Hot But Stylish Too For Taapsee Pannu's Cover Looks