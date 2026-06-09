Imtiaz Ali To NDTV On Gen Z Relationships: 'They Are Lonelier Than Any Generation'

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali believes that while today's generation may find relationships faster than ever before, they are also struggling with loneliness.

Speaking to NDTV India's Sikta Deo during promotions for his upcoming romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali reflected on the challenges faced by Gen Z.

"The tragedy with this generation is that they reach their destination very quickly," he told NDTV. "Their journey of getting lost starts after reaching their destination. The current generation thinks, 'Now I have him or her, we are together, so it should be easy. It should be a bed of roses.' They start getting lost after that point."

"I feel this generation is lonelier than my generation or any generation before. They are searching more for meaning. They need a deeper connection more, they are longing for that more," the filmmaker said.

According to Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga "is also about this generation looking at that generation and aspiring for that kind of love. They need more thehraav."

Asked whether Main Vaapas Aaunga would resonate with today's youth, Vedang Raina said he personally longed for the kind of romance depicted in the film.

"I also want the kind of love that we have shown in Main Vaapas Aaunga," he said. "Because we are living in the world of apps and Instagram. We will look at this love story and think, 'What if I had this kind of love?'"

The actor added that many people from his generation share a similar sentiment.

"I think the young generation has that feeling. People are yearning for that love story where people used to write love letters and there were stolen glances. I think we are chasing that somewhere. I feel like that, and I can speak for my generation too."

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah. The romantic drama is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

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