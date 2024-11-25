If You Have "24 Hours In Vegas" Like Eva Longoria, Here's Everything You Should Do

Eva Longoria is living her best life. Where, you might wonder? In Las Vegas, of course. The US city has a charm of its own with the thrill of endless entertainment. Dazzling lights, world-class shows and an exquisite shopping experience create a playground for all things luxurious and fancy. Eva also delved into the holiday spirit, dropping a carousel of pictures on Instagram documenting what her “24hrs in Vegas” looked like. She sipped on flavourful Casa Del Sol tequila, went on a shopping haul at Neiman Marcus and indulged in a Shoey Bar experience. Eva also took a keen interest in a culinary adventure before attending the Formula 1 Grand Prix watching the race cars zoom past her.

Is Las Vegas on your mind now? Then like Eva Longoria, here's all you can do in 24 hours at the destination.

1. Witness The Bellagio Fountains Dance

Kickstart your Las Vegas fun by witnessing the captivating Bellagio Fountains located near the Bellagio Hotel where Eva Longoria stayed. Every half an hour, these famous fountains come to life in perfect sync with the lights and music.

2. Enjoy The High Roller Observation Wheel

Take a ride on the High Roller for unparalleled views of the entire Las Vegas Strip. Standing 550 feet tall, this enormous Ferris wheel provides a 30-minute ride with panoramic city vistas, making it the ideal location for some Insta-worthy clicks.

3. Relish A Michelin-Star Meal

Las Vegas is home to a wide variety of cuisines that will leave you spoilt for choice. Foodies with a taste of luxe can indulge in scrumptious meals at Michelin-starred restaurants like Joel Robuchon at MGM Grand and Gordon Ramsay Steak. Steaks served with cocktails are to die for.

4. Ride On A Gondola

If casinos are not your thing then be the classic tourist and take a gondola ride. Glide through serene canals beneath picturesque bridges and enter a world of romance and charm. What's more, you can also buy pictures of your ride at the end of the trip.

5. Dance The Night Away

End your 24-hour Las Vegas streak by partying like there's no tomorrow. Dance to the beats of upbeat tracks and a flashy ambience at renowned nightclubs like Omnia and XS. Else, you can also spend a more laid-back evening at ample rooftop lounges.

