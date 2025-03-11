Ibrahim Ali Khan's Chiselled Physique Will Seriously Inspire You To Get 8-Pack Abs

Ibrahim Ali Khan is basking in the success of his debut film, Nadaaniyan. The Netflix film features Saif Ali Khan's son opposite Khushi Kapoor. While Ibrahim's acting is earning praise, his well-sculpted physique is grabbing more attention than his acting skills. The credit goes to his intense workout regimen and dedication to fitness.His fitness coach Robin Behl shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The post captured Ibrahim in a shirt avatar, and we simply can not keep calm after seeing them. While his toned biceps, shoulders and chest were hard to miss, it was his washboard abs that truly stole the spotlight.

One of the images even showed Khushi Kapoor clicking a snap of Ibrahim's chiselled abs. His impressive eight-pack stands as solid proof of his commitment to the gym. “All the early mornings, hard work & consistency paving the way for Ibrahim Ali Khan,” wrote Robin Behl in the caption.

Getting 8-pack abs takes dedication, but with the right exercises and a solid diet, you can make it happen. Here are five killer moves to carve out those deep abs:

1. Hanging Leg Raises

This is one of the best lower ab exercises. Hang from a pull-up bar, keep your legs straight and lift them up to your chest. Lower slowly and repeat. Want an extra challenge? Try raising your legs all the way to the bar.

2. Cable Crunches

Use a cable machine with a rope attachment, kneel down and pull the rope down while crunching your abs. Keep the movement slow and controlled. This exercise builds serious ab definition.

3. Dragon Flags

Lie on a bench, grab the top for support and lift your entire body up, keeping it straight. Slowly lower yourself without touching the bench. Bruce Lee made this move famous for a reason as it is tough but super effective!

4. Ab Wheel Rollouts

An ab wheel works your entire core. Start on your knees, roll forward while keeping your abs tight and then roll back. If you can do standing rollouts, you are in beast mode.

5. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor, lean back slightly and twist side to side while holding a weight. This move carves out the obliques and gives you that chiselled look.

Remember, abs are made in the kitchen too. Eat clean, stay consistent, and your 8-pack will certainly show up.

