Huma Qureshi Goes Old Hollywood At Vivienne Westwood's Mumbai Show

Huma Qureshi looked glam like never before as she dolled up slay a beauty moment that looked like it was taken from the archives of Hollywood's pages. The Jolly LLB 3 actress's glam outing literally became the star of the show at the Vivienne Westwood show in Mumbai's Gateway of India.

Huma Qureshi's glam game stole the show as she graced the Vivienne Westwood show wearing a radiant and flawless base that she topped off with arched brows, a wash of rose gold shimmery shadow on her lids, black cat eyeliner and dramatic mascara defined eyes, a wash of radiant pink blush on the highpoints of her face along with a champagne highlight, a cherry lip gloss, hand drawn stars in black added to both her cheeks, and dripping blood red manicure to wrap up the look just right.

Huma's tresses matched steps with her beauty game being styled in a gel laden bun that was teamed with a triple curled ringlets perched on the left side of her forehead to add a retro character to the look.

Huma Qureshi was a treat for sore eyes in her latest beauty outing.

