Huma Qureshi Adds A "Business-Like" Aesthetic To Her Classic Oversized Blazer

Huma Qureshi is known for her acting prowess, but the Tarla actor knows how to make a fashion statement. The actor loves to experiment with fashion, and she often shares pictures on social media.

In her latest Instagram post, Qureshi is seen wearing an oversized grey blazer, keeping up with the trends and making an impressive fashion statement. The blazer is tailored yet relaxed and has structured shoulders that look like a good mix of power dressing and sultry sophistication. The black lace accents on the lapels and cuffs make her outfit look edgy.

The black bodysuit underneath the blazer and the sheer lace black trousers add oomph to the bold styling. The intricate lacework on the pants elevates a simple black base and makes it a statement-making fashion choice.

Her makeup game is on point in the post. The dewy base, which can be achieved with a high-coverage foundation, gives Qureshi's look a radiant glow. The subtle highlight on the high points of her face - cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and the forehead. The neutral-toned eyeshadow in shades of taupe and soft brown adds dimension to her eyelids. The eyeliner is tightened close to the lash line, and the fluttery lashes make her eyes look fierce. Her eyebrows are shaped with precision and look natural.

Her cheeks are softly contoured, and the warm rose-tone blush complements her skin tone perfectly. The soft, rosy nude lipstick ties the whole look together.

Overall, the ensemble and makeup give off romantic vibes, but with a hint of a confident, fashion-forward persona.