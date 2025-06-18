From <i>Gajra</i> To Jammu <i>Sari</i>: Huma Qureshi's Madurai Diaries Is Touristy And <i>Tres</i> Chic

Huma Qureshi looked like a total stunner draped in a white and black printed saree from Jammu that featured a bright red lace border that offered juts the right contrast. But what caught our attention was Huma's rather dreamy time in Madurai that featured everything from wearing traditional mogra gajras, having thandai, visiting temples and beyond.
Also Read: Huma Qureshi Goes Old Hollywood At Vivienne Westwood's Mumbai Show
The Maharani actress shared a sneak-peek into her touristy time spent in the lanes of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. She shared a photo dump of memories from her time in the city that opened a pandora's box featuring everything from her gorging her local delicacies such as the traditional South Indian thalis, marvelling on the old-world architecture signature of the region, visiting temples, clicking selfies with her crew, capturing the floral gajra street vending culture of the state that make for beautiful floral adornments for the ladies' tresses, quenching her thirst with the famous Jigarthanda from the region, and draping her saree from Jammu while exploring Madurai.
If you are wanderlust stricken by witnessing Huma Qureshi by viewing Madurai through Huma Qureshi's eyes. Here are must-have experiences you shouldn't miss out during your next visit to the Southern Indian city.
Huma Qureshi's time in Madurai was nothing short of magical and wanderlust stricken.
Also Read: Huma Qureshi's "Love Story" Was A Love Triangle "Of Croissants, Gelatos" And A Chic All-White Summer OOTD
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world