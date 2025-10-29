How Two Bihar Teens Turned Thekua, The Chhath Puja <i>Prasad</i>, Into A Rs 1-Crore Business

In a world where fast food and packaged snacks dominate shelves, two teenage boys from Bihar are bringing India's age-old flavours back to life - one homemade thekua at a time.

What began as a small dream sparked by an unfortunate snack experience has today blossomed into Shuddh Swad, a fast-growing brand that's delivering pure, hygienic, and nostalgic treats to homes across the country.

A Bite That Changed Everything

The idea for Shuddh Swad was born when Jayanta fell ill after eating a thekua from a roadside stall. That moment of discomfort turned into determination.

He realised that while traditional Indian snacks hold deep emotional and cultural value, they were often unhygienic, overpriced, or only available during festivals. He wanted to change that to make these authentic flavours accessible and safe, all year round.

Finding A Partner In Purpose

When Jayanta shared his idea with his friend Kailash, it immediately struck a chord. Kailash, a school dropout who sold water bottles at railway stations to help his family, saw in this venture a chance not only to earn a living but also to create something meaningful.

The duo began experimenting from home, working tirelessly for nearly ten hours a day to perfect recipes for snacks like thekua, makhana, banana chips, and besan laddoos.

Their goal was simple - to offer clean, affordable, and delicious versions of India's beloved treats without losing their traditional touch.

Turning Struggles Into Success

The journey, however, was anything but easy. For the first two months, Shuddh Swad didn't receive a single order. Many dismissed their dream as unrealistic.

But Jayanta and Kailash refused to give up. They kept refining their products, sharing their story on Instagram, and reaching out to local communities who valued authentic flavours.

Gradually, the response started to change. From small towns to metropolitan cities, orders began pouring in. What started in a modest kitchen soon transformed into a full-fledged online business delivering across India.

Today, Shuddh Swad has served over 3 lakh customers and has become a Rs 1 crore brand.

ALSO READ: Inside Jackie Shroff's 'Greenest' Farmhouse Near Pune: 700 Plants, Amphitheatre, And A Titanic Spot