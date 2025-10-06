How Many Times The Eiffel Tower Has Been Shut In Its 136-Year History

France today is unimaginable without the Eiffel Tower. Initially criticised by a section of French artists and intellectuals for its design, this 330-metre wrought-iron lattice tower on the Champ de Mars in Paris over the years became an iconic cultural landmark of the country.

Designed and constructed by the company of the French engineer Gustave Eiffel, along with engineers Maurice Koechlin and Emile Nouguier, the Eiffel Tower was built between 1887 and 1889 for the 1889 Universal Exposition in Paris, which celebrated the centennial of the French Revolution.

The Eiffel Tower -- called La dame de fer (French for "Iron Lady") -- has been shut since October 2, 2025, after protesters took to the streets to denounce spending cuts and demand higher taxes on the rich. The nationwide strikes, called by France's major unions, are the latest of a series of protests that started last month fueled by political turmoil and heated budget talks.

In its 136-year history, this monument has been shut on several occasions. Here's a timeline



1. Strikes and Worker Protests



August 2018: Staff Walkout



In August 2018, the Eiffel Tower was shut down for two days due to a staff strike. The workers were protesting against changes in visitor management that led to long queues and overcrowding. The strike was organised by unions who felt the new policies were unfair to both staff and visitors. According to a report by France24, the strike caused significant disruptions during the peak tourist season.



February 2024: Ongoing Disputes



Fast forward to February 2024, and the Eiffel Tower faced another closure due to a staff strike. This time, the workers were protesting against what they saw as insufficient investment in maintenance and staff welfare. The operator, SETE, had promised to double the maintenance budget and increase ticket prices, but unions felt these measures were not enough. As per Le Monde, the strike led to the closure of the monument on the morning of February 24.



2. Safety Concerns and Public Incidents



May 2019: Climber Causes Evacuation



In May 2019, the Eiffel Tower was evacuated after a man was seen climbing the structure. The individual was spotted scaling the iconic structure, prompting authorities to clear the area for safety reasons. France24 reported that the incident led to significant disruptions for visitors.



August 2024: Pre-Olympics Security Scare



Just hours before the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Eiffel Tower was evacuated again. A man was seen climbing the landmark, leading to a swift response from the police. The individual was arrested and placed under investigation for endangering public safety and trespassing at a historical site.



3. Global Health Crises



March 2020: COVID-19 Pandemic



The COVID-19 pandemic brought the Eiffel Tower to a standstill in March 2020. The monument closed its doors to the public as part of nationwide efforts to curb the spread of the virus.



4. Terrorist Attacks and Security Threats



November 2015: Paris Attacks

The Eiffel Tower was closed when a series of coordinated terrorist rocked Paris and the city's northern suburb, Saint-Denis on November 13, 2015.

August 2017: Knife Attack



In August 2017, the Eiffel Tower was briefly evacuated after a man brandished a knife in front of tourists and security forces. The individual was arrested and later told investigators he wanted to kill a soldier. France24 reported that the incident led to heightened security measures at the landmark.



December 2023: Fatal Stabbing Near the Tower



In December 2023, a German tourist was fatally stabbed near the Eiffel Tower in what authorities described as a terrorist attack. Two other individuals were injured in the incident. Le Monde reported that the attacker was known to authorities as a radical Islamist with mental health issues.



5. Maintenance and Renovation Work



September 2024: Removal of Olympic Rings



After the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Eiffel Tower underwent some changes. The 30-tonne Olympic rings that had been installed for the Games were removed in September 2024. The removal was part of a broader debate about the preservation of the monument's appearance. Le Monde reported that the decision followed discussions about the long-term impact of such installations on the tower's iconic status.



The Eiffel Tower, despite its enduring presence, has had its share of closures over the years. Whether due to strikes, safety concerns, global health crises, security threats, or maintenance work, the monument has occasionally paused its operations.

The next time you plan a visit, it is always a good idea to check the official website for any updates.