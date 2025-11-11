Sober Paris Jackson Reveals Drugs "Ruined" Her Life, She Has A Perforated Septum

Just a month ago, Paris Jackson opened up about her sobriety at the 35th annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles.

"I say it's funny, I feel like getting sober was kind of like getting into a car accident because everything I shoved in the back seat moved forward on impact, and today I'm learning to navigate life on life's terms," she said on October 11, 2025.

However, in a recent post on TikTok, she revealed how drug abuse ruined her life.

Paris Jackson Has A Perforated Septum

On November 10, 2025, the American singer said she had never talked about this in the past. She took her cellphone and focused the light on her nose to tell the viewers that she has a perforated septum.

A perforated septum refers to a hole in the nasal septum, the wall of bone and cartilage that separates the two nasal passages.

"I have a really loud whistle when I breathe through my nose," the actress said.

"And that is because I have what is called a perforated septum," she explained, while showing the small hole in her septum.

She added that it is "slightly different from a deviated septum".

Paris Jackson Didn't Fix Her Perforated Septum Because Of Her History With Drug Abuse

In the latter part of the video, Jackson said, "That [perforated septum] is from what you think it's from."

"Don't do drugs, kids," the model-actor added.

She turned serious and said that she "didn't recommend" taking drugs, and added they "ruined my life".

Talking about her nose, Jackson said she didn't want to go for plastic surgery to fix it [perforated septum], as she has been sober for six years.

"You have to take pills when you have a surgery that gnarly," the actor explained her decision.

Jackson has been living with a perforated septum since she was 20. She also joked about threading a spaghetti noodle through the hole in her septum.

