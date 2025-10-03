How Can Indians Get Permanent Residency In Europe's Slovakia

Slovakia, known for its stunning mountains and rich folklore traditions, is a small country in the heart of Europe. Beyond its captivating landscapes, the country's innovations and evolving culture attract many to relocate there.

With a strong job market and low cost of living that offers a high quality of life, Slovakia is a popular choice for those seeking to settle in Europe.

How Can Indians Get Permanent Residency in Slovakia?

Slovakia offers three types of residence permits that allows you to live and work in the country:

1. Permanent Residence for Five Years

You must have lived in Slovakia for five years continuously on a temporary residence permit immediately before applying.

Eligible applicants include spouses or dependents of Slovak citizens or foreigners holding permanent residency, as well as single children under 18 or dependent children over 18 unable to care for themselves due to health reasons.

2. Permanent Residence for an Unlimited Period

You should have held a permanent residence permit for five years and may apply for unlimited permanent residency after four years of that status.

Applicants can also include children under 18 of permanent residence holders.

Valid health insurance is mandatory.

3. Long-term Residence Permit

You must have legally and continuously resided in Slovakia for at least five uninterrupted years.

Proof of sufficient financial means and health insurance is required.

The permit can be reissued if a previous long-term residence permit expired or was cancelled legally.

Slovak language proficiency at A2 level is required.

How to Apply

1. Permanent Residence for Five Years

Check eligibility.

Gather documents: valid passport, proof of residence purpose, certificate of no criminal record, written parental consent if under 18, and proof of accommodation.

Submit the application in person at a Slovak embassy or consulate abroad.

Attend a preliminary interview if applying abroad.

Upon approval, receive a residence card valid for five years.

2. Permanent Residence for an Unlimited Period

Check eligibility.

Gather documents: valid passport, no criminal record statement, proof of health insurance, birth certificate, and a recent medical report for children under 18.

Submit the application in person at the Foreign Police Department or electronically.

Pay the administrative fee (EUR 250 or about Rs 26,046 for in-person, EUR 200 or about Rs 20,835 for electronic submissions) plus fees for the residence card issuance and delivery (EUR 10 or about Rs 1,041 to EUR 39 or about Rs 4,063, depending on speed and method).

Once approved, receive the residence card.

3. Long-term Residence Permit

Check eligibility.

Gather documents: valid passport, proof of fixed and regular income for all applicants and family members, proof of health insurance and accommodation, Slovak language proficiency certificate (A2 level).

Submit the application in person at the Foreign Police Department in Slovakia.

Pay the administrative fee.

Await decision and receive residence card if approved.

Important Notes for All Applications

Documents must be official, no older than 90 days.

All documents submitted must be translated into Slovak and notarised.

Official forms issued by the Ministry of Interior of the Slovak Republic must be used.

Why Choose Slovakia?

Lower living costs compared to many European countries.

Easy travel within Schengen Area countries.

Growing job market, especially in IT and engineering sectors.

Excellent work-life balance.

Challenges for Indians

Language barrier: Slovak and Czech are predominantly spoken.

Non-IT professionals may find job search difficult without language skills.

Permit processing times can be lengthy.

While the country provides a permanent residency, it is a long process. Always refer to the official website of the Slovakia if you are looking for ways to settle there.