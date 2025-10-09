How A Chennai Parlour's 'Herbal Mix' Dissolved A Woman's Earlobes And Got Them A 5-Lakh Fine

It was meant to be a simple cosmetic fix, an innocent trip to a beauty parlour to reduce the size of stretched ear piercings. Instead, it turned into a life-altering ordeal for Chennai-based makeup artist V Jayanthi, who lost both her earlobes after undergoing what she was told was a "herbal treatment."

What Went Wrong

Jayanthi had visited Abbe Herbal Beauty Parlour in Arumbakkam, run by Akilandeshwari, in March 2023. The parlour promised a natural fix to her elongated ear piercings using a simple 'herbal procedure'.

The treatment cost her just Rs 2,000 - but she ended up paying far more in pain and disfigurement.

Soon after they applied the paste, Jayanti felt a burning sensation. When she raised the concern, the staff reassured her that the burning was normal. Instead of stopping the process, they applied more of the mixture and wrapped her earlobes in plaster.

Days later, she noticed a foul smell from the wounds, and within weeks, her earlobes were literally hanging by a thin layer of tissue, according to a TOI report.

The Emotional Fallout

For someone whose profession depends on aesthetics, the consequences went beyond physical injury. As a makeup artist, Jayanthi said she lost confidence to face clients. Her own children were disturbed by her altered appearance, her toddler, she said, avoided looking at her. She said she couldn't go out freely anymore, she said, describing how her professional and social life crumbled after the botched treatment.

The So-Called 'Herbal' Agent

When she finally sought medical care, Akilandeshwari accompanied her to a dermatologist and later to Apollo Hospitals, Vanagaram. There, doctors made a shocking discovery - the "herbal mix" contained trichloroacetic acid, a corrosive chemical compound often used in controlled medical-grade skin treatments, not something to be handled casually at a neighbourhood parlour.

According to experts, trichloroacetic acid (TCA) is a strong acid used in chemical peels to remove damaged skin cells. When used improperly or in high concentrations, it can cause severe burns, scarring, and tissue destruction - exactly what happened in Jayanthi's case.

In August 2023, surgeons at Apollo had no choice but to surgically remove both earlobes to prevent the infection from spreading. Plastic surgery was suggested, but when Jayanthi sought help with the expenses, the parlour that had promised to cover them backed out.

Left with permanent damage and rising medical bills, Jayanthi issued a legal notice to the parlour. The response she got was evasive, prompting her to approach the consumer forum.

After examining medical reports, witness statements, and the police chargesheet filed under Section 338 of the IPC (causing grievous hurt), the commission ruled in her favour. It noted that the parlour had acted "without authority" and that the procedure used was unsafe and unscientific. The commission ordered the compensation to be paid within 60 days.

A Larger Cautionary Tale

Cases like Jayanthi's is a cautionary tale about the growing trend of unregulated cosmetic treatments offered under the guise of "herbal" or "natural" beauty. With the rising popularity of DIY fixes and salon quick-fixes, many customers overlook the potential risks of letting unqualified practitioners perform quasi-medical procedures.

Experts warn that substances labelled as "herbal" often contain chemical agents in unsafe concentrations, and that any treatment promising structural changes, like reducing the size of ear piercings, moles, or scars, should only be performed by licensed dermatologists or cosmetic surgeons.