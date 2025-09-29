<i>Homebound</i> Stars Ishaan Khatter And Vishal Jethwa Reveal Their Favourite 'Mom-Cooked Meals' That Make Them Feel Closer To Home

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa are basking in the love and recognition their latest film Homebound is receiving - not just in India but across the globe. The film has now been officially selected as India's entry to the Oscars, adding yet another feather to its cap.

In a recent conversation with NDTV, the duo opened up about their journey with Homebound, their characters, and even shared a slice of their personal lives, including the mom-cooked meals that make them feel closest to home.

Ishaan, who plays Mohammed Shoaib Ali in the film, relates deeply to his character's sentiment about staying close to family and enjoying home-cooked meals.

"My mother, Neelima Azeem, rarely cooks, but when she does, it becomes my favourite. There's a tradition of making kheer and seviyan at home, and I get very happy whenever they make it," he revealed. He also mentioned that his mum's mixed vegetable sabzi is something he particularly loves.

Vishal Jethwa, speaking first in Gujarati before translating for the audience, shared that his comfort food is baingan ki bhaaji (brinjal curry) with rice - a simple meal that reminds him of home.

About Homebound

Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before being screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was lauded for its powerful storytelling.

Inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article Taking Amrit Home (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), the film tells the story of a Muslim and a Dalit boy who aspire to become policemen to reclaim the dignity denied to them by their surnames.