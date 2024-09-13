Try Natasa Stankovic's Weighted Deep Squat Workout To Strengthen Your Lower Body

Try Natasa Stankovic's Weighted Deep Squats To Strengthen Your Lower Body

Before the weekend arrives, take cues from Natasa Stankovic on how to stay fit and consistent with your workout routine. The star is quite active on social media and is always sharing glimpses of her daily life. One thing that remains constant is her daily gym pictures and videos. Recently, Natasa posted a video of herself exercising on her Instagram Story and we couldn't help but get inspired by it. In the video, Natasa can be seen doing what looks like weighted machine squats. By allowing a deeper squat position, the machine helps to stretch and strengthen muscles throughout the lower body, enhancing mobility and reducing the risk of injuries.

Benefits of Weighted deep Squats

Check out all the benefits of these deep squats if you want to follow Natasa and try the exercise yourself.

Core strength

When done correctly, squats and weighted squats can build strength in your lower body and core muscles. Strong core can improve your balance, ease pain in the low back and help maintain good posture.

Glute Activation

The gluteal muscles plays an important role in maintaining an upright posture. Deep weighted squats target the glutes, encouraging their activation and strength that can support the pelvis and lower back.

Strengthening muscle groups

Weighted squats increase strength and muscle mass. It engages and strengthens major muscles like hamstrings, calves, glutes and quads. This helps in improved balance and stability.

Spinal decompression

Weighted squats can help decompress the spine. This can relieve pressure on the intervertebral discs and lead to promote a better spinal alignment and reduce lower back problems.

Ankle mobility

The ankles undergo flexing in deep weighted squats, which results in improved ankle mobility. Good ankle mobility allows for better stability for daily activities and improved posture.

Just like Natasa, add weighted squats to your workout routine for stronger and healthier muscles.

