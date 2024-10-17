Keerthy Suresh's Festive Mantra Was To "Glow And Let Glow" In This Stunning Black Sequin <i>Saree</i>

Keerthy Suresh's love for the fail-safe classic is unparalleled. Her style repertoire includes everything, from beautiful silk sarees to sequin-soaked numbers, Keerthy's saree wardrobe is worth taking notes from. Sequin drapes always score high on style and Keerthy's latest look is proof enough. The actress is already ready for those lit Diwali parties in her stunning Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna black number. She slipped into a beautiful pre-draped saree that came with metallic sequin details all over it. The slinky number seemed just the right fit for festivities. Paired with a sweetheart neckline blouse, her look was all about high-shine dressing. She ditched open tresses and opted for a neat ponytail and statement earrings to complete her look.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh In A Fuschia Saree Has Given Us The Best Kind Of Festive Fever

Keerthy Suresh's ethereal affair with stylish ethnic silhouettes is one for the books. Nothing combines elegance and ease quite like a beautiful saree and Keerthy Suresh has often made case for the same with this classic wardrobe staple. The actress aced festive charm ever-so-beautifully in a stunning fuchsia pink saree that came with intricate gold-toned details. She teamed it up with a heavy-duty embroidered blouse that featured a sweetheart neckline. Her traditional gold jewellery perfectly matched the ethnic aesthetic. With minimal glam and a neat bun, her beauty game was right on point too.

Also Read: We Hope All Mondays Were As Shimmery As Keerthy Suresh In This Chic Gown