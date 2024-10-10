Advertisement

Keerthy Suresh In A Fuschia Saree Has Given Us The Best Kind Of Festive Fever

Keerthy Suresh's fuchsia pink saree is adding a pop of colour to the festivities

Keerthy Suresh In A Fuschia <i>Saree</i> Has Given Us The Best Kind Of Festive Fever
Keerthy Suresh Walks The Festive Path Elegantly In A Beautiful Pink Saree

In Keerthy Suresh's ethnic wardrobe, beautiful sarees consistently steals the spotlight. As the festive season unfolds, her wide spectrum of ethereal sarees is dishing out all the inspiration we need. The ethereal aesthetic of a timeless saree is truly unmatched. The actress yet again delivered festive glam at its best as she looked radiant in an elegant fuchsia pink saree. The actress is truly "blushin away" in a bright pink number. The elegant drape came with stunning gold-toned embroidered pattern along the borders. She paired the look with a matching blouse. She ditched heavy jewels and opted for traditional necklace and earrings to complete her look. With dewy, fresh glam and neat bun, her look was right on point.

Keerthy Suresh's ethnic style is as ethereal as it gets. In the midst of the glorious festive season, the charm of a stunning golden saree is meant to grab attention and Keerthi's look made a strong case for the same. Her favoured sartorial choice was served right in a beautiful, gleaming golden saree. She slipped into a contrasting ivory blouse that came with golden embroidery to complete her look. A traditional choker with statement-making jhumkas were a perfect choice to accentuate her look in no time. She opted for full face of glam with a neat bun adorned with gajra.

