Hania Aamir's Street Style Fashion In A White Chic Dress Is Major Summer Goals

Hania Aamir is a big-time fashionista, and there's no denying it. The Pakistani actress can slay any look with utmost perfection and grace. Hania is known for her impeccable fashion and subtle choices, from traditional pieces to Western attire.

In a recent post, Hania shared a series of pictures from her trip to Dubai. In the pictures, Hania was seen donning different looks, but what grabbed our attention was her uber-cool street style. In one of the pictures, Hania opted for a white bodycon dress that perfectly accentuated her curves. The star paired her look with a cropped denim jacket. The jacket added all the needed glam to her monochromic look. Further, Hania elevated her look by accessorising it with a pair of white sneakers and the pair of sunglasses.

For her makeup, Hania went with her signature look: rosy glam cheeks, lots of highlighter, nude eyelids, mascara-coated lashes, neatly filled brows, and pink lips. With her wavy tresses all open and cascading down the shoulder, she looked lovely as ever.

