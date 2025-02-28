Hania Aamir Is Ready For A Casual Day In Edinburgh In Layered Puffer Jackets And A Beanie

Hania Aamir has been out and about exploring Edinburgh off late with her friends like family by her side. During this visit, the Pakistani actress has been slaying one high street look after another like there is no tomorrow. This time around too she delivered yet another street style wardrobe hit.

Hania Aamir has proven that she is not just the internet's darling but also of all things super casual when it comes to wardrobe. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress picked out a rather cute everyday look that was perfect for a day of exploring Edinburgh with her girl friends by her side. Hania is the queen of layering in this attire that featured her dolled up in a black pull over and lavender jogger pants that she layered with a short brown puffer jacket and a full length white puffer coat.

The 28-year-old actress added a bucket full of quirky character to the look with her adorable powder pink knitted beanie with a bat embroidery motif, a pair of rose gold rimmed oval Miu Miu sunglasses, a couple of layered dainty necklaces, a Chanel mini flap bag worn crossbody, a pair of black woollen gloves, and black patent leather sneakers.

Hania had left her shoulder length hair open topped off with her cozy beanie and sported a no makeup look with nothing but a glossy peach lip tint to add colour to her lips.

Hania Aamir's street style closet Edinburgh edition gets a sartorial green flag.

