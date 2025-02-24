Hania Aamir Looks Like A Literal Glittering Goddess In A Golden Rahul Mishra Gown

It is safe to say that Hania Aamir is fashion's new 'it' girl.

Of late, her impeccable style sensibilities are leaning towards Indian designers and recently, it was her Rahul Mishra look that grabbed all our attention.

Also Read: Hania Aamir In A Beautiful Green Suit Is Ethnic-Chic Perfection

In her latest Instagram post, she looked nothing short of a dream girl. She had her own sparkling moment in a beautiful golden gown that came with all the shimmery details. She picked a breathtaking glided golden gown that came with a stunning figure-grazing pattern followed by a decent trail at the back.

The semi-sheer silhouette draped across the neck like a dupatta added an extra element to her overall look. The designer's signature details were portrayed perfectly throughout the look. The strappy style perfectly went with the scoop neckline. Hania kept it super minimal as she ditched all kinds of jewels and instead, just opted for statement studs. Her signature dewy glam and flushed cheeks with tinted lips matched the glowy aesthetic. Beautiful waves were a perfect choice to complete her look.

Also Read: Hania Aamir's Mermaid Glam Moment Is One For The Beauty Books