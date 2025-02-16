Hania Aamir In A Beautiful Green Suit Is Ethnic-Chic Perfection

Hania Aamir takes her dash of glitz everywhere she goes.

Her penchant for donning ethereal traditional fits is a given and yet again, the actress turned to a simple yet statement-making look to make heads turn.

Recently, the actress posted an array of pictures where she was seen posing in a beautiful traditional fit. She made the classic suit set look so fabulously fashionable with her impeccable styling. She opted for a beautiful tone of green that set the perfect style moodboard. She paired a green velvet kurta with matching bottoms. Her heavy-embellished dupatta was the perfect pairing to complete her style. With minimal accessories and her classic dewy tinted glam, Hania's attire was right on point.

Previously, the actress turned to another ethnic wonder as she served fashion goals in a beautiful yellow suit set that featured a short kurta, loose bottoms and a matching dupatta. The delicate, intricate embroidery on the suit added a subtle glam to her monochrome look. Glossy lips, dewy glam and flushed cheeks were perfect to complete her look.

