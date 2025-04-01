Hania Aamir Exudes Glam In An All White <I>Chikankari</i> <i>Kurta</i> Set

Hania Aamir is a big-time stunner, and her Instagram is proof. The Pakistani star is known for her stunning fashion sense and subtle beauty looks. Hania is quite active on Instagram, keeping her fans updated with her daily posts.

Recently, the star wished her Insta fam Eid in stunning white attire. Sharing the series of pictures, the star wrote, "Eid Mubarak".

In the pictures, we can see Hania looking stunning in an all-white kurta set. Her chikakari kurta set featured a floor-length kurta with sheer and floral detailing all over it. The thread embroidery all over it added an extra charm to the look. The star paired her kurta with matching pants and a matching dupatta. The star further elevated her look with a pair of oxidised earrings and white bangles.

For her makeup, Hania went with her signature rosy glam makeup look. With seamless base, an ample amount of highlighter, lots of blush on the cheeks and nose, winged liner, mascara-coated lashes, neatly filled brows, and pink lips. With her hair styled in middle-parted tresses all open and cascading down the shoulders, she looked pretty as ever.