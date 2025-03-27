Hania Aamir Aces Street Style Fashion In Multicoloured Jumper And Pants

Hania Aamir knows how to keep up with fashion trends. From traditional outfits to uber-cool street style, the Pakistani actress knows how to impress the fashion police just right.

Currently, the star is spending her time in Liverpool, shooting and exploring the city. But what grabbed our attention was her stunning street-style fashion. The star shared a series of pictures, and we loved her casual chic look.

In the pictures, we can see Hania donning a black and white pinstriped shirt, which she topped with a multi-coloured jumper that came in blue and pink hues with a checkered pattern. The star paired her look with brown baggy pants that added more drama to her chic look. Letting the outfit talk, the star ditched the accessories and went with a subtle makeup look.

For her makeup, she kept it simple with lots of skin tint, her signature. flushed cheeks and nude pink lips. The star styled her hair by tieing it in. amessy bun, looking lovely as ever.

