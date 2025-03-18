Halle Berry Reveals How Testosterone Brought Her "Libido Back" And Gave Her More Energy

Halle Berry, best known for her role in the X-Men franchise and Monster's Ball, has long been admired for her radiant energy and age-defying confidence. During her recent appearance on The Tamsen Show podcast, the actress shared the secret behind her vitality, at 57. Halle revealed that she has started taking testosterone; a primary male sex hormone and noticed surprising transformations in her body. The actress stated while she was initially skeptical about testosterone therapy, it surprisingly yielded positive results. She said, "I do [notice a difference]. My libido's back. I have more energy."

Benefits of hormone replacement therapy for women

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), including testosterone supplementation, has proven to be beneficial in promoting overall health in women.

1. Improved libido:

Testosterone therapy enhances libido and sexual satisfaction in postmenopausal women experiencing hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

2. Increased muscle mass and strength:

Supplementing with testosterone may help counteract the decline in muscle mass and strength that often accompanies aging and menopause.

3. Enhanced mood and cognitive function:

Testosterone therapy can also improve mood, energy levels, and cognitive functions in women, contributing to a better quality of life.

4. Bone health:

Testosterone, alongside oestrogen, plays a role in maintaining bone density. Testosterone therapy can potentially reduce the risk of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.

Potential risks of hormonal therapy

While HRT offers several benefits, it is essential to think about the potential risks of the therapy.

1. Cardiovascular issues:

Some research indicates that testosterone therapy may increase the risk of heart disease, depending on the method of therapy used. However, more studies are needed to back the claim.

2. Androgenic side effects:

Women may experience side effects such as acne, excess hair growth, and voice deepening due to increased male hormone levels.

3. Liver health:

There is a potential risk of liver dysfunction with long-term testosterone use, necessitating regular monitoring.

4. Unknown long-term effects:

The long-term safety of testosterone therapy in women has not been conclusively established, highlighting the need for ongoing research.

