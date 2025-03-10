Karan Johar Says "Being Healthy" Is The Secret Behind His Weight Loss Journey

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar made headlines with his drastic weight loss transformation. In the past, rumours of his ozempic usage being the reason why even surfaced on social media. At the IIFA Digital Awards last week, he subtly addressed the speculations around his impressive weight loss journey. According to the filmmaker, his transformation is all about being healthy.

During the media interaction at the awards night, Karan Johar revealed the secret behind his weight loss journey. He said, "It's being healthy.” He then continued explaining what all went behind this. “Eating well, exercising, and doing your best to look good," the filmmaker added.

(Also Read: Take Fitness Lessons From Malaika Arora As She Shares Her "Weekend Yoga" Regime)

However, when someone from the media quizzed more about his fitness regimes, he wittily mentioned, “If I do that, I'll give my secret away." However, Karan didn't clarify what his exact secret was, except the usual diet and exercise was.

Speculations about Karan taking Ozempic surfaced on social media when Maheep Kapoor made a comment in her Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. This is not the first time the filmmaker has addressed the reports. Previously, Karan posted a screenshot of a comment by an X user that read, “Maheep rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives,” on his Instagram stories.

Atop it, Karan even criticised how people are crediting Ozempic for his weight loss, whereas he has been going through the real struggle of eating clean and healthy. “Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko Mile credit ???”

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt On How ADHD Affected Her Mental Health: "I Found It Hard To Focus")