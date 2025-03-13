Farhan Akhtar Says "Ups And Downs Are Part Of The Journey" As He Recovers From Knee Surgery

Farhan Akhtar opened up about his recovery and fitness journey in his recent post on Instagram. In the snap, he was seen wearing a black T-shirt and teamed it with blue joggers and a pair of sneakers. In the caption, Farhan talked about his newfound appreciation for life and how he has been pushing through challenges by staying focused and committed to his wellness journey. “Life's getting back on track .. Had a meniscus tear last year and a surgery in December to take care of it,” read Farhan's note alongside the photo.

The filmmaker expressed his gratitude for his doctor and his team and penned, “Thank you Dr Vivek Shetty, for allaying any fear I had about the procedure and recovery.” Afterwards, Farhan revealed how he has been getting back in shape and continued, “Now, with the support of my awesome trainers Samir Jaura & Drew Neal, I'm finally beginning to pack some load onto the knee and start my way back to where I love my mind and body to be.”

“Ups and downs are all part of the journey. We got to keep moving. Let's go,” concluded the actor. He also hash-tagged the post with words like “take it outside”, “fitness goals”, “sweat”, “blood”, “tears”, “effort”, and “reward” to encourage others to take the challenge and work hard to push through various hardships of life and strive for the goals.

Farhan Akhtar is known for his rigorous fitness regime and strict diet. He often teases his fans with glimpses of workout routines. The actor, who is known for cycling 22 kilometres every day, apart from many other physical activities, has also never shied from opening up about the same in various interviews. In an old interview with Zoom, Farhan shared he doesn't believe fitness is only about your physique. Rather, he mentioned it is crucial for regulating mood and building a positive attitude. "Film-making is a stressful process. Many things are not under your control. So for that, a positive attitude is very crucial," he said.

According to a report by Healthsite, Farhan Akhtar also has a fondness for volleyball and plays the sport thrice a week. Besides this, his fitness regime includes cardio and weight training on a regular basis. On the other hand, his diet includes no sugar, no alcohol and replaced by clean eating. He generally consumes healthy fats, lean protein meals and wholesome foods rich in nutrients.

