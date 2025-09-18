Gucci Names Francesca Bellettini New CEO, Replacing Stefano Cantino After 9 Months

French multinational company Kering has appointed fashion executive Francesca Bellettini as the new CEO of its luxury brand Gucci.

Bellettini, who has been Kering's deputy CEO in charge of brand development since 2023, has replaced Stefano Cantino who held the position for just nine months. She will report to Kering's new CEO Luca de Meo.

The management shuffle at the helm of Gucci came days after de Meo took on his role as Kering CEO from Francois-Henri Pinault, who will remain chair of Kering.

"At this pivotal moment, I intend to build a leaner and clearer organisation in which the best talent drives our Houses forward.

"Gucci, as the flagship of our Group, deserves the sharpest focus, and Francesca - one of the most seasoned and respected professionals in our industry - will bring the leadership and flawless execution needed to restore the brand to its rightful place," De Meo said in a statement, as quoted by Vogue Business.

Bellettini said she is "truly honoured" to take on direct responsibility for Gucci, which is described as "one of the world's most iconic luxury houses".

"I look forward to working under the leadership of Luca de Meo, whose innovative and fresh perspective inspires us to push boundaries. I'm excited to embark on this new challenge together with the whole Gucci team and alongside Demna (Gucci creative director), whose creativity I have always admired," she said.

In a separate statement, the fashion executive also praised Cantino for his "significant contribution" to the brand.

Previously, Bellettini served as the president and CEO of Saint Laurent from 2013 until January 2025.

She first joined Kering in 2003 as strategic planning director and associate worldwide merchandising director of Gucci. Between 2008 to 2013, she worked at Bottega Veneta. Then, she made Yves Saint Laurent a megabrand after taking over the reins in 2013.

Bellettini, 55, also spoke about her future plans for Gucci.

"There is also going to be a Christmas capsule that has already been worked on by the team. There is gonna be a project for Chinese New Year. I just would love everybody to defocus a little bit on the collection of Demna," she noted about Demna's first runway show in March for the Autumn/Winter 2026 season.

"There is a company, there is a brand, and there is constant work of all the team, in presenting new collections and new products and working on the carryover," she added.

According to Vogue Business, Gucci sales were down 25 per cent to 1.46 billion Euros in the second quarter of 2025. The sale witnessed a 25 per cent decrease in the first quarter of the year.

