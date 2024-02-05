Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus And Other Celebs Headline The Best Dressed Red Carpet List

Celebs brought their fashion A-game on at the Grammy Awards 2024

Sunday was all about music's biggest night of the year. The 66th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles witnessed an impressive roster of A-list stars from the Hollywood music industry show up for the affair. Apart from the starry names, the red carpet of the Grammy Awards 2024 was shining with luxuriously loud style games of the celebs. From Taylor Swift, and Miley Cyrus to Dua Lipa, the grandest music event of the year treated the fashionistas to plenty of lively looks. TBH, we feel that of all the award shows, the Grammy always wins our attention with the most playful red carpet and 2024 was no different. So what are we waiting for? Let's take a sneak peek of the Grammy Awards 2024 red carpet.

Also Read: From A Vintage Bob Mackie Dress To A Safety Pin Maison Margiela Number, Miley Cyrus' Grammys 2024 Looks

Taylor Swift

What's white and black but chic overall? Taylor Swift on the 2024 Grammys red carpet. Taylor revived the old-world charm with her sculptural white Schiaparelli couture gown. The strapless corseted bodice flew down to form a long train with a thigh-high slit. The Blank Space hitmaker styled her red carpet look with a pair of black velvet opera gloves. A watch clock choker necklace with multi-layered chains brought in the gleam.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa was nothing less than a sparkling diamond in a custom Courrèges sequined gown and Tiffany & Co. jewellery. Apart from the deep V-neck, the cut-out detailing around her thigh region added the oomph element to the chainmail and micro-fringe style ensemble. The ensemble highlighted semi-sheer bell sleeves.

Miley Cyrus

If Dua Lipa was shining silver, then Miley Cyrus was simply studded in gold. Channelling her inner goddess, Miley rested faith in the hands of Maison Margiela. The designer dressed the Flower hitmaker in the boldly barely-there ensemble, made from gold safety pins and appeared straight from ancient Egypt. With a high neckline, bralette and asymmetrical hem, the outfit screamed Cleopatra aesthetics from miles away.

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid star successfully brought the sheer glam on the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2024. Halle Bailey wore a see-through figure-hugging gown. The strappy number, which featured a plunging V neckline, was adorned with an overall sequin work. The little trailer behind her added an element of elegance.

Also Read: We Watched Dua Lipa Dance The Night Way First In Silver And Then In Black Mesh And Leather At The Grammy Awards 2024

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton gave us all the mermaid inspiration as she walked the red carpet of the Grammys this year. The multi-hyphenate slipped into a sheer champagne gown with an overall teal beading work. The cut-out detailing around her midriff added all the risque elements to her couture.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding stole hearts in a sheer Zuhair Murad gown. With a V-neckline, the see-through piece was styled with a lace bodysuit. The flowy number was adorned with an elaborate feather detailing.

Which of these looks were your favourite?