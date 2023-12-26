From Sonam And Pooja To Ananya Panday, Bollywood Put The Glam Quotient In Homely Style For Christmas 2023

From Pooja To Ananya, Here Is How Bollywood Dressed For Christmas 2023

Christmas marks the end of the party season with only New Year's Eve left to go and Bollywood sure knows how to make the most of the holiday season. Every year, Tinsel Town's glitz, glitter, and glamour take on a homely vibe topped up with a bit of red, green and white and Christmas 2023 was no different. It wrapped with Bollywood celebrities from Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt celebrating the season of love, togetherness, and merriment and sharing some cherished family moments on the gram. Naturally, we scanned their feeds to bring you the lowdown on how Bollywood celebrated Christmas 2023 stylishly.

Alia Bhatt picked a yellow fringe dress to celebrate Christmas with her family. The one-shouldered outfit featured strappy details with a cutout pattern and layered fringes, making it perfect for festive wear. Alia looked adorable as she wore a Christmassy headband. Alia's mother Soni Razdan wore a floral printed outfit, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt donned a black maxi dress.

Kiara Advani shared a picture of herself with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. While Kiara dolled up in an all-red mini-skater dress with reindeer ears, Sidharth wore a short-sleeved black t-shirt and a pair of red pants. Kiara's heart-shaped white heels were the perfect Christmas accessories for her look.

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her Christmas with family and friends, like every year, at the Kapoor residence. She wore a printed maxi dress in shades of red, beige, and black with full sleeves and tied a cute black bow in her hair strands. For makeup, she opted for kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, and nude lip colour.

Malaika Arora's Christmas 2023 was all about minimal style, Christmas snacks, stunning home decor, and great vibes. The actress shared pictures of herself in a strappy white t-shirt holding a gorgeous white Christmas cake. She had tied her hair in a pigtail and wore red ribbons for the festive look. She decorated the house with Christmas décor and baked holiday sweets.

Manushi Chhillar's Christmas was a chic affair in a one-shouldered mini-dress with a cutout pattern at the front. The skater mini dress was stylish, and Manushi accessorised it with a silver choker necklace and a red Santa hat.

Pooja Hegde went all out for Christmas dressed in red and green. Her red and white striped full-sleeved pullover was teamed with a green dungaree and a pair of green socks. Christmassy decor, a full-decorated tree, gifts, snacks, and family time defined Pooja's Christmas 2023.

Ananya Panday celebrated the festivities in her new home. She wore a pink pullover sweater with Christmassy prints and reindeer ears and opted for minimal makeup with kohled eyes, mascara, rosy blush, and pink lip colour. She also gave a tour of her new home through Instagram pictures.

Navya Nanda's Christmas was also a family affair as she celebrated the festivities at the Kapoor residence. She wore a short-sleeved floral-printed mini dress in red with reindeer ears and looked absolutely adorable.

Vaani Kapoor celebrated Christmas 2023 with beautiful home decor. The actress wore a white bodycon top with a pair of black shorts and wrapped a red checkered shirt around her waist as she posed with her cat.

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her Christmas 2023 with her husband Anand Ahuja, son Vaayu and close friends. She wore a stylish turtle-neck full-length ensemble and posed with a decorated Christmas tree. Anand wore a full-sleeved olive green pullover while Vaayu twinned with his mom in black.

Malavika Mohanan's stylish Christmas included a strappy white mini dress with holographic colours. She picked a pair of dangling earrings, glam makeup with kohl-laden smokey eyes, a well-contoured face and a nude lip colour to complete her festive glam.

For the jolly Christmas vibe this year, Bhumi Pednekar picked a glam look in black. She wore a sleeveless mini dress with a pair of black stockings and opted for bold red lips, smokey eyes, winged eyeliner and shimmery eyelids. She wore a festive headband and looked party-ready.

Christmas 2023 was indeed a fashionable affair for Bollywood. We can't wait for what New Year's Eve has in store.

