From Screen To Fine Dining, Sanjay Dutt Launches His First-Ever Restaurant In Mumbai

Sanjay Dutt seems to be writing a new script for himself as he steps into the world of hospitality. The actor has just announced the launch of his very first restaurant, named Solaire, which will soon open doors at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

From Reel Life To Real Dining

For decades, Sanjay Dutt has been synonymous with Bollywood blockbusters. Now, he's shifting his stage to something quieter but no less glamorous, a fine-dining space that promises to be just as much of a show.

With Solaire, Dutt marks his official entry into the hospitality industry, and if the buzz on Instagram is any indicator, fans are ready to line up even before the doors open.

Sanjay took to Instagram to announce the grand opening, with a caption, "I've eaten around the world. Now it's my turn to plate it. The first of many! Welcome to @solaire_mumbai"

What To Expect At Solaire

Solaire isn't being pitched as just another celebrity-backed spot. Instead, it's setting itself up as a high-end dining destination catering to both Mumbai's corporate crowd and its ever-hungry social set.

According to the brand's Instagram profile, on the menu, diners can expect a global mix: Asian delicacies, Mediterranean plates, Indian favourites, and Chinese specialities, all designed for those who like their meals with a touch of luxury.

The restaurant will also feature a bar (of course). Expect cocktails that go beyond the standard lists, paired with an atmosphere of mood lighting, plush seating, and interiors meant to impress without overwhelming.

The Partners Behind The Project

Situated at the Grand Hyatt in BKC, one of Mumbai's busiest business and luxury hubs, Solaire already enjoys prime positioning. Add to that the blend of cuisines, a stylish bar, and a celebrity name at the helm, and it looks set to become one of the most talked-about new addresses in the city.

But Sanjay Dutt isn't going at it alone. He has joined hands with food entrepreneurs Ishaan Varma and Amit Lakhyani, both known for their ventures in the dining world.

A Nod To The Past

This isn't Dutt's first brush with food. Years ago, he famously contributed his own chicken recipe to the iconic Noor Mohammadi Hotel in Mumbai. The dish, now known as Sanju Baba Chicken, has its own following in the city's food circles. But Solaire marks the first time he's putting his name not just to a dish, but to an entire restaurant.