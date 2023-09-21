Janhvi Kapoor Took Her Manish Malhotra Sarees From Festive Day To Night Out Glam

Janhvi Kapoor looks great for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 was celebrated in a grand festive spirit with Bollywood parties hosted by the Ambanis, Kartik Aaryan and Manish Malhotra. The celebrity guest list was a mile long and Janhvi Kapoor made sure her appearances were sparkling as always with ethnic style that stunned everybody who glanced at it. For the delightful occasion, Janhvi picked Manish Malhotra as her designer of choice with gorgeous sarees for every time of the day.

Janhvi was first seen in a vintage Manish Malhotra saree in a cheery shade of pastel yellow. The pure woven tissue garment featured original zari embroidery over its narrow borders. The sheer yellow drape layered a short sleeve blouse that featured similar borders and embellishment with a scooped neckline. Keeping it traditional in every aspect, Janhvi wore her hair in a sleek bun with a gajra wrapped around it. Her makep look was fresh-faced with a pink tinted lip and tiny bindi. For accessories, the actress wore Russian emerald earrings, also from Manish Malhotra's jewellery line. It had all the makings of festive day time fashion spent with friends and fashion.

Her next Ganesh Chaturthi look was relatively higher on the glitz quotient, tailor-made for a festive bash. This time, Janhvi sported a glistening gold Manish Malhotra saree featuring a sheer drape and broad border with pearl trimming at the edges. She paired it with a gold embellished short sleeve blouse which showcased a diamond-shaped cutout across the back. A cocktail ring and chunky drop earrings were her only accessories of choice. Janhvi styled her hair in side-swept waves and paired the ensemble with a golden glowing makeup look.

Whether festive days or glam nights, Janhvi Kapoor have proved that she's got a saree for it all.

