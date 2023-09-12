From Beyonce To Kate Middleton's Bridal Gown, 8 Of Sarah Burton's Best Looks For Alexander McQueen

Sarah Burton's best looks

With NYFW in full swing, the fashion news has taken centre stage, but one event that has rocked the fashion world more than any other. As confirmed in a recent report by the Associated Press, Alexander McQueen's creative director Sarah Burton will leave the fashion label after two decades. Sarah has been the creative director of Alexander McQueen for over two decades and has designed stunning outfits for very important personalities such as Kate Middleton, Florence Pugh, Beyonce, and more. Every garment was a piece of art in itself; meticulously designed with fine craftsmanship. Sarah was even awarded an Order of the British Empire for her services to the fashion industry in 2012. Let's go down memory lane to celebrate Sarah Burton's best looks for Alexander McQueen.

Florence Pugh picked a gorgeous ivory lace gown from Alexander McQueen to attend the Elle Awards in 2023. The haltered close neckline, intricate embroidery, lace, and the tulle trail that followed made it an exceptional look.

Sarah Burton was the creative genius behind the ivory lace wedding gown that Kate Middleton wore when she wed Prince William in 2011. It has inspired numerous copycat designs since then and is quite a favourite among brides, worldwide.

The Princess of Wales was also wearing a white Alexander McQueen gown for the coronation day in 2023. She wore the gown made of embroidered ivory silk crepe as she carried the coronation robes in dark blue silk satin with edges in red, over it.

For BAFTA Film Awards 2023 which took place in London's Royal Festival Hall, Princess Of Wales, Kate Middleton arrived on the red carpet, in a gorgeous white gown from Alexendar McQueen. The gown featured a single shoulder with a bow at the nape and a cape sleeve.

For her Renaissance Tour 2023, Beyonce donned a custom-made corset mini dress with sequin honeycomb embroidery, for one of the concerts. The outfit featured glitter, glitz, and glamour.

Beyonce also wore a custom-made bodysuit in Minneapolis from the label which featured sequinned horse embroidery on a tulle base.

Elle Fanning's look for the Cannes Film Festival 2023 was a gorgeous gown from Alexander McQueen. The floor-length tulle gown included a beaded layered bodice that extended into a floor-sweeping flared bottom in a pastel colour palette.

For a movie premiere, Amanda Seyfried wore a crystal embroidered black harness from the designer label's collection with tuxedo trousers. The harness featured intricate threadwork with embroidery.

Sarah Burton's journey with Alexander McQueen was dynamic and headline-grabbing. Her successor at the label has not been named yet, nor are her own future plans made known yet. But according to senior leaders at Kering, the luxury group behind the brand, Sarah's former creations have made an indelible mark in international fashion.

