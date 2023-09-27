From Parineeti Chopra's Newlywed Look To Akshata Murty's G20 Goodbye, 10 Sarees That Owned September 2023

Top sarees of the month

The month has been a mega-hit on the fashion front with many top couture pics and headline-grabbing style choices being made by renowned personalities. From Akshata Murty's pastel pink Raw Mango saree for the G20 Summit and the lineup of standout sarees at the famous Ambani party to Parineeti Chopra's sequinned number for her sangeet night and Shilpa Shetty's nauvarisaree for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, we have seen some stunning numbers over course of the month. So let's look at some of the most exquisite sarees from this September.

UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty's pick for her goodbye to India after the G20 summit was a gorgeous pastel pink drape from Raw Mango. The occasion was significant both for politics and fashion as it was the first time on the trip that Akshata was seen in a sari. According to the brand's Instagram post, Akshata's pick was a silk and organza Bhayli saree with gota details and embroidered peacock motifs paired with a Pali silk blouse. This outfit was one of many ensembles on the trip that this fashion connoisseur picked to highlight homegrown desi brands and celebrate Indian textiles.

Also Read: All's Fair In Love And Style With These Star Couples At Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Yuko Kishida, the wife of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida wore a traditional Kanjeevaram saree at the much talked about G20 dinner and looked exceptional. The deep green-hued saree came with gold and contrasting pink patti borders with zari work.

Who can forget the saree look from the widely reported and much-celebrated Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda Wedding. The saree moment marked Parineeti's first look as a newlywed with husband Raghav Chopra was a fine combination of traditional and modern. The actress picked a blush pink pre-draped saree with shimmery sequins all over and a gold border. Her strappy blouse even featured a sheer cape and the saree matched her all important chooda.

Also Read: Kobita Jugnauth To Akshata Murty, A Round-Up Of What The First Ladies Wore At G20

For Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at the Ambani residence Antilia, Shanaya Kapoor looked enthralling in an all-white sheer saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. The sheer drape had delicate pearl embellishments all throughout. Shanaya's pearl embellished blouse added to the dramatic edge of the look.

Rekha attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence in a stunning silk saree. The maroon saree had golden zari work and a sheen to add to its grandeur.

Ananya Panday's red and gold saree from Arpita Mehta was the perfect combination of traditional with a modern twist. The maroon drape featured golden sequin work as she teamed it with a long-sleeved in the same colour palette.

Kiara Advani's lime-coloured Jayanti Reddy silk saree was a perfect traditional wear for the Ganesh festivities. It featured intricately embroidered borders and she teamed it with a sleeveless lace blouse in silver.

Madhuri Dixit exuded charm and elegance in a deep green saree. The Anita Dongre drape featured golden motifs on the base of green with patti borders. The diva paired the drape with a sleeveless golden blouse.

Shilpa Shetty has been on our fashion radar currently as she wore some stunning ethnic numbers for her movie Sukhee's promotions. She opted for a denim saree look designed by Diksha Khanna. The modern saree featured a dark-hued skirt, geometric prints over the pallu, and a strappy bralette as blouse.

Yet another look from Shilpa Shetty's wardrobe that stayed with us is her nauvari saree look from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She opted for a beautiful pastel nauvari number from label Neeta Lulla which featured intricate floral designs.

So there you have it. Ten style-setting saree moments from the month of September. We have no doubt that the next few months have much more style and couture in store.

Also Read: Gen Z Bollywood Aced Trendy Ethnic Style At This Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration