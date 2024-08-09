From A Backless Midi Dress To An Ivory Pantsuit, Malaika Arora Is A Winner When It Comes To French Street Style

Malaika Arora's stylish avatars made heads turn in the Parisian streets

Malaika Arora recently strolled through Paris in her most easy-chic avatars. The celebrity won big time in the game of fashion on her recent French holiday, presumably to cheer for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. The actress was seen looking her absolute best when she strutted out wearing a no-fuss black midi dress from Miu Miu and an off-white pantsuit. Malaika shared a carousel post of pictures on her Instagram handle of her moments in France and as expected, she made heads turn in her low-key yet on-point fashionable outings.

Malaika Arora's Parisian fashion moments got us taking sartorial notes when she made an appearance on the streets of Paris. On a sunny day, she wore a sleeveless black bodycon dress from the designer label, Miu Miu that hugged her curves to perfection. The OOTD was the right pick for the current Paris weather with a scooped U-neck front and an even lower cut back. She scored big on the accessories front by pairing her outfit with a grey Bottega Veneta boxy crossbody bag that she wore on her shoulder, a pair of calf-length black leather boots, a silver-toned watch and a couple of metallic bracelets adorning her wrist and a pair of oversized black sunglasses. Malaika kept it simple on the hair and makeup front by securing her streaked hair in an updo and going for a no-makeup look. Her wine-coloured pedicure was peeking through her open-toed boots.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/malaikaaroraofficial

For her next look, Malaika sported an off-white coloured set of wide-leg trousers with pleats and a waistcoat with button-down details and a matching linen blazer that she held on her arm. She teamed it with the same Bottega Veneta woven-style camera bag, a white hat atop her head and a black ring on her finger. Malaika kept her hair open in a sleek blown-out look and picked full brows and a nude lip colour for her makeup of the day to round it off.

Malaika Arora and her chic Parisian street style was a match made in sartorial heavens.

