"We Are Still Family," Says Natasa Stankovic On Co-Parenting Agastya With Ex Husband Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic likes to keep her personal life under wraps. Recently, in an exclusive interview with The Times Of India, Natasa opened up about embracing motherhood and co-parenting her child Agastya with her ex-husband Hardik Pandya. She clarified the rumour mill talks about her returning to Serbia in the candid conversation. She said, “There's a talk in the city that I'm going back. How would I go back? I have a child. The child goes to school here. The child needs to be here. He belongs here. The family is here at the end of the day. We (Hardik and I) are still family. We have a child, and the child will always make us family at the end of the day. I haven't done that anyway because Agastya needs to stay with both parents. It's been 10 years, and I go every year at the same time back in Serbia." When asked if Hardik and she are co-parenting, she confirms, “Yes, we are.”

Also Read: Richa Chadha Revealed That Many Baby Items She Owns Once Belonged To Dia Mirza From Her Pregnancy Days

Talking about her bond and the embracing motherhood, she said, “For me, Agastya is everything. Mother will be there for you always, no matter what you do. A mother will always stand next to you. Sometimes we can't explain it. Even with whatever is going on in life, I believe that there are no bad people. It's just the souls that are lost in one way or another. I feel I didn't know my words at a certain point in time— I would be quiet in certain situations, I wouldn't say much, I would maybe come across as— I don't care. But I have learnt to love myself with Agastya; by being with him, I understand that for the child to be happy, he needs—as a mother—to be happy and mentally healthy. “

Also Read: Pregnant Sonnalli Seygall Speaks About The Nesting Phase And How She's "Extremely Confident About The Whole Birthing Process"