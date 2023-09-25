Parineeti Chopra's Radiant Bridal Glow Sets Minimal Wedding Makeup Goals

Parineeti Chopra weds Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha in a private wedding held in Udaipur, Rajasthan over the weekend. While the couple's fans and followers anticipated their wedding pictures, the duo finally graced social media with their stunning wedding pictures this morning. Parineeti chose to keep it minimal as far as bridal makeup was concerned. The bride looked radiant and full of glee as she opted for nude-toned makeup to match the pastel outfit and the muted decor. Parineeti opted for glam eye makeup with shimmery eyelids in a bronze colour palette and wore winged eyeliner. For the face, she opted for a subtle rosy blush with contoured cheeks and nude lip colour to match the nude colour palette of her wedding lehenga. Parineeti scored a perfect 10 on the beauty charts. Parineeti's accessories were heavy and statement-making. She wore a heavily-studded layered necklace with a maang tikka. A stack of gold bangles, traditional studs and a couple of statement rings completed Parineeti's bridal look.

So much so, that Parineeti Chopra also chose to keep her mehendi minimal as well. Unlike the elaborate mehendi designs that the brides usually choose, Parineeti's minimal mehendi included a haathphool pattern made on the hands and a minimal designer mehendi on the feet. The simple yet elegant mehendi pattern proved the bride's love for understated dressing no doubt.

Parineeti Chopra's bridal mehendi

Parineeti Chopra's love for keeping the makeup simple, subtle and minimal is known to all. Even for her big days, she prefers to keep it light and natural. For her engagement party in May 2023, Parineeti's makeup was a perfect match with the ivory-toned Manish Malhotra outfit that the bride chose. Her radiant makeup included ample mascara, kohl-laden eyes with a little shimmer on the eyelids and a nude lip colour. For accessories, she chose a maang tikka, and a pair of traditional dangling earrings with her ivory kurta set.

We are totally in love with Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's colour-coordinated style.

