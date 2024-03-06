Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Ethnic Charm In A Purple And Red Brocade Ghagra Choli Look

Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Ethnic Charm In A Brocade Ghagra Choli Set

Janhvi Kapoor turned 27 today and as she welcomed her birthday, she thanked her fans and followers by sharing adorable pictures of herself in a vibrant ghagra choli set. Ever since her debut in Bollywood, the actress has left no stone unturned to amaze her fans and this too is one such fashionable moment. The diva donned a short-sleeved coral-toned silk blouse with a glamorous purple brocade ghagra bottom that featured delicate floral prints in gold zari with broad patti borders in orange. She draped a pink silk dupatta over the attire and completed the traditional attire. Her tresses were tied in a half ponytail as she adorned them with purple flowers. Her minimal makeup included kohl laden eyes, ample mascara, shimmery eyelids and a pink lip tint. For accessories she wore a pair of traditional jhumka earrings in gold and a tiny bindi.

We are in awe of Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous sarees. Her recent choice of Tarun Tahiliani saree embracing the pearl core trend was indeed breathtaking. The dive wore a pre-draped saree from the designer label. The ivory ensemble included an embellished blouse that featured pearl strings attached to it and a neatly pleated bottom and a pallu in the same colour palette. Janhvi's accessories included a pair of dangling earrings and delicate pearl bangles. Leaving her tresses loose in natural waves, Janhvi perfected her glam look with minimal nude makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor donned a sheer saree from Manish Malhotra and looked elegant and poised. The blush pink sheer saree came with delicate pearl embellishment all over. She wore a sleeveless structured blouse with the look which featured intricate work in silver. Her tresses were tied in a sleek bun as she opted for rosy makeup.

Which is your favourite ethnic look of Janhvi Kapoor's?

