Suhana Khan In An Electrifying Pantsuit Is The Only Kind Of Blues We Love

Suhana Khan's chic blue pantsuit is giving solid style energy

Read Time: 2 mins
Suhana Khan In An Electrifying Pantsuit Is The Only Kind Of Blues We Love
Suhana Khan In A Blue Pantsuit Is The Only Kind Of Blues We Love

There's nothing more statement-worthy than power dressing on the red carpet. It is indeed a fail-safe way to make anyone do a double take. This time it was Suhana Khan who gave us a fashion lesson in wearing pantsuits. The actress was spotted at the launch of the Tira store in Mumbai, which was truly was a fashionable affair. Suhana picked an electrifying blue colour to add that pop of colour to her stylish autumn entry. The well-tailored number came with a short jacket style blazer paired with striking bell bottom pants. The decent flare towards the hemline simply added to the boss babe vibe. The actress turned to a single statement pearl necklace to keep it elegant, and her neat one-sided curls perfectly matched the look. For makeup, Suhana stayed true to her signature look as she opted for dewy makeup that was topped with a radiant blush and glossy lips.

Suhana Khan can make even the simplest silhouettes look so chic. It is safe to say that the actress loves a good statement look and previously, she made heads turn in a chic floral number. She pulled off her signature minimal aesthetic in a beautiful floral midi dress that came with delicate ruffle detailing. Her simple, dewy glam and poker straight tresses perfectly completed her look in no time.

