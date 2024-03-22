Sara Ali Khan's Sheer Black Saree Makes It To The Top Of The Classics List

Sara Ali Khan's glorious days of fashion are filled with statement ethnic style. The actress has mastered the art of donning traditional drapes and is proving that the style has merit for your timeless fashion game. Recently, for the screening of Ae Watan Mere Watan, the actress once again turned the fashion nob on the higher side as she made a statement in a semi-sheer black saree. Her simple yet elegant number was another addition to her collection of expansive Indian wear. The actress and her fashion trajectory will truly convince you to invest in a black saree if you haven't yet. The sheer saree came with golden delicate prints all over it and the hot pink lining along the borders added a pop of colour to the look. Teamed up with a matching blouse, the saree was a solid ten on the style meter. For beauty, she opted for a rosy glam, topped with nude lips and tied tresses to complete her look.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Is "Trying To Steal Bambi's Bulgari Watch," And She's Stolen Style Items Before From...

Sara Ali Khan's fashion affair with the six-yard staple is one for the books. Inside her wardrobe of Indian wear, there is an array of breathtaking sarees that manage to steal the spotlight everytime Sara adorns them. Previously for an event, the actress turned to a spring-appropriate white saree that was doused in subtle embroidered and embellished work. The self floral details on the drape added an extra element to her look. She teamed it up with a strappy blouse and her minimal glam with glossy lips rounded off her beauty game.

To more about Sara Ali Khan's style, checkout this exclusive interview.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Dazzled On The Ramp In A Glitzy Silver Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week 2024