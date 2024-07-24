Hailey Bieber And Her Baby Bump Were Styled To The Hilt For The Cover Of W Magazine

Hailey Embraces Her Baby Bump Fashionably In Her Latest Cover Girl Style

Redefining maternity style is definitely a new thing but Hailey Bieber is achieving it like a pro. The Rhode founder recently announced her pregnancy and of late, the model has been dishing out major maternity fashion goals. From baggy jeans and casuals to chic bodycon and bikinis, her pregnant style is only raising the bar higher. Recently, she appeared on the magazine cover of W. For her first look, she picked a classic black monochrome bikini to make us do a double-take. The bralette-like bikini top was paired with matching bottoms and a pair of sheer stockings. Hailey's statement-making bracelet was the only accessory her look needed. She opted for a minimal matte look that matched the chic aesthetic of her style. She kept her tresses open as she went for a middle-parted look. Indeed, Hailey Bieber is raising the bar higher for all expecting moms with her latest maternity cover girl style.

Next up, she gave us a dose of casual style in a chic white shirt that was unbuttoned from the bottom. The supermodel paired the look with black bikini bottoms. With her baby bump on display, her fuss-free look was a solid ten.

For another look, Hailey Bieber redefined maternity fashion as she delivered monochrome magic like a pro. She looked radiant as she posed in a pretty skin-toned mini dress that came with flossed cutout details on the side. A cocoa-toned brown hat was the perfect pairing to balance out the colour palette. Her signature donut-glazed skin with glossy lips were perfect to complete the look.

Next up, she gave us another maternity style moment to bookmark. The Rhode founder took her style to another level in a dramatic, oversized pullover paired with hipster bottoms as she flaunted her baby bump gloriously. Pointed peep toes were a perfect choice to round off her fashion game.

Hailey Bieber displaying her baby bump is the the most fashionable thing on our style moodboard