Princess Gauravi Kumari's Cover Girl Style Is Just As Regal In A Black Plunging Bally Gown

Princess Gauravi's Cover Girl Style Is Just As Regal In A Bally Gown

Princess Gauravi Kumari's royal style was already on our fashion radar and now her cover girl persona is making its way into the fashion circuit too. Recently, the Indian royal appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar and it truly was a fashion treat for many. Her personal style often radiates a beautifully blended version of contemporary and heritage styles. For Harper's Bazaar cover, she put her trust in the majestic charm of the good old black dress to make a royal statement. From the shelves of Bally, the plunging neck gown was of the logo-lettering drape kind and was a masterpiece in itself enhanced with intricate details. She elevated the timeless essence of black silhouettes by teaming the dress with Sautoir Necklace in platinum from Cartier. Her beauty picks were equally stunning with a bronze glam, topped with a glossy nude lip.

The Gen Z Indian Royal is truly owning the fashion block with her style. Princess Gauravi Kumari's cover girl style is just redefining silhouettes for us. Dressing up as a royal comes with a sense of responsibility and after mastering the art of formal dressing, Gauravi Kumari is making a fashion impact with her cover girl style too. For another look, she turned to colourblocking in the chicest way. While we all love a good saree, Gauravi's way of draping it might make you reconsider your style game. She loves to adorn it in a way that exudes authenticity and elegance. For the look, she paired a bright yellow halterneck blouse that featured a knotted detail around the neck. She teamed it up with a coral drape that looked stunning. Her silk-satin saree from Sabyasachi was complemented with a beautiful platinum necklace from Cartier that was adorned with sapphire beads, emerald cabochons and diamonds.

Princess Gauravi Kumari's style is worth bookmarking