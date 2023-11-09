Freida Pinto Gleams With Old World Charm In A Green Velvet Slit Gown And Black Gloves

Freida Pinto Gleams With Old World Charm In A Velvet Slit Gown And Gloves

Freida Pinto may not frequently feature on our fashion radar but when she does, it's a moment worth singing about. As was the case when Swarovski opened their flagship store on Fifth Avenue and announced their collaboration with Kim Kardashian's brand Skims. For an event as literally glitzy as this one, you could count on Freida Pinto to look her finest and boy, did she deliver. The Hollywood actress donned a bottle green velvet gown for the event, which featured a wide V-neckline and ruched waist with a high slit running down the length. Adding to the vintage charm of her outfit were a pair of black gloves that reached her elbow. Of course it wouldn't be complete without her Swarovski jewellery so Freida sported dangling earrings, a choker necklace and bracelets in a chunky stone studded design. Her side-swept hair in old Hollywood waves with a rich crimson lip ensured that this outfit hit all the high notes.

(Also Read: Ashley Graham's Sheer Silver Mesh Dress Is A Party Starter That Took The Risque Route)

Also at the Swarovski x Skims launch event was Gwyneth Paltrow, who picked a simplistic white midi dress with a strapless neckline and flared hemline along with white pointed pumps. Adding glitz was a shimmering body harness and necklace to take the minimal look up a notch.

Georgia May Jagger was also an attendee who sparkled like it was no one's business. Her black strap column gown came with a crystal studded overlay and she wore it with silver strap heels. If that wasn't glittery enough, she added in a silver body harness, earrings and choker necklace.

A sparkling night like this one saw the stars come out in full swing.

(Also Read: For The Swarovski X Skims Launch, We Couldn't Expect Anything Less Than Kim Kardashian Shining In Crystal Co-Ords)